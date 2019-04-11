Suspect wanted in Texas teen shooting arrested in Wilmington

— A man wanted in connection with the shooting of a Texas teen was arrested in New Hanover County Thursday.

Police say Daran Cedric Hill, 41, was arrested around 2 p.m. on the bus at the Greyhound Bus Station in Wilmington with the assistance of the US Marshals Service, the East North Carolina Violent Fugitive Task Force and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Texas police say the Killeen teen was shot in the head on Sunday and was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Hill is currently in the New Hanover County Jail. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and is expected to be sent back to Bell County.

He is one of four men arrested in connection with the shooting.