Wilson Center announces 2019-20 PNC Broadway Series

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you love musical theatre then get excited! The Wilson Center has announced the PNC Broadway Series for the 2019-2020 season.

Coming to the Cape Fear in October, catch Tzeitel, Perchik and Yente in Fiddler on the Roof.

- Advertisement -

In December, catch The Illusionists for Magic of the Holidays.

Join Jenna and feel that sugar, butter, flour love in Waitress in February 2020.

The Color Purple and An American in Paris hit the stage in March.

Related Article: Cape Fear Seafood Company to open first franchise location

See felines recall all the memories, in CATS at the end of March.

Catch the story of vets returning home after World War II in Bandstand in May 2020.

Finally hear the story of Carole King in Beautiful in June 2020.

Tickets will be available for purchase soon at the Wilson Center.