Wrightsville Beach employee suspended after crashing town truck

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (StarNews) — A Wrightsville Beach town employee has been suspended after an alleged DWI crash that damaged a town vehicle.

Joshua Lovato, 42, is charged with DWI, careless and reckless driving, injury to property and possession of narcotics, according to Wrightsville Beach Town Manager Tim Owens.

Owens said Lovato was a town sewer and water employee.

The crash happened at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Lumina Avenue, Owens said. Lovato, driving a Town of Wrightsville Beach truck, allegedly crashed into a parked Volvo and the front of a home.

Owens said the Volvo was totaled and the front steps to the home were destroyed. The town vehicle also sustained damage.

