1 dead, 4 injured in shooting near Nipsey Hussle funeral procession route

(CBS News) — A shooting killed one person and wounded three others in Los Angeles near the funeral procession route for late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Police said, however, there was no indication the Thursday night shooting was connected to the procession.

Gunfire broke out around 6:25 p.m., just a few blocks away from a section of the 25-mile procession route, police said. The procession drew large crowds of people who lingered well into the night.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the shooting occurred in the Watts neighborhood after the procession passed through the area.

The victims were three black males and one black female, whose ages ranged from 30-50 years old, Chief Michel Moore tweeted Thursday evening. “We must stop this senseless violence,” he said.