Bike ride for breast cancer raises $91K for local patients, survivors

TOPSAIL ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A Topsail Island bike ride raised almost $100,000 for local breast cancer patients in one day last weekend.

Reel Houswives of Topsail Island founder Annette Erny came on Good Morning Carolina to preview the 9th annual bike ride for breast cancer last week.

Erny said in the first year, they had 42 riders and raised $2,800. She said last year, they had more than 600 riders and raised more than $80,000. She said all of the money stays in the Topsail community.

Erny said the bike ride always happens the same weekend as the North Carolina Azalea Festival which can create some difficulty, but that did not stop hundreds from joining the cause this year.

Erny said they were able to raise $91,000 at the event this year. She said she cannot wait for the tenth year.