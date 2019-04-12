Bojangles’ biscuit maker bakes her way into national competition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A biscuit maker at a Wilmington Bojangles’ is among the finalists who will compete in Bojangles’ Master Biscuit Maker Competition.

Marcelina Ramirez works at a location on Market Street.

Ramirez is among 10 finalists who will compete in Charlotte at this year’s final round on Wednesday.

This isn’t her first time competing.

Hundreds of master biscuit makers are eligible, but only 10 make it to the final round of the Master Biscuit Maker Competition.

The champion master biscuit maker will receive a $2,500 cash prize and championship trophy.