Durham celebrates 150th anniversary, honors blast victims

DURHAM, NC (AP) — A North Carolina city is celebrating its 150th anniversary while honoring the victims of a fatal explosion that happened on its birthday.

Durham on Saturday kicks off a year of celebrations marking 150 years since the one-time railroad depot between Raleigh and Hillsborough became a city unto itself on April 10, 1869.

That anniversary was Wednesday, the same day that a gas line explosion killed a coffee shop owner and injured 25 people, including nine firefighters.

Celebration organizers say that Saturday’s celebration will remember the victims and honor the heroic response of police, firefighters and medics.

