Fire destroys iconic Outer Banks Christmas shop

NAGS HEAD, NC (WWAY) — A holiday staple in the Outer Banks was engulfed in a fire Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Town of Nags Head said the Christmas Mouse store, located in 2400 block of South Croatan Highway, caught fire around 2 p.m.

Photos from the scene show the building consumed in flames.

Public safety crews have re-opened one northbound lane of South Croatan Highway in the 2400 block. Sadly, one of our businesses, the Christmas Mouse, has burned down. No other details are available yet. We will post more info as it becomes available. — Town of Nags Head (@Townofnagshead) April 12, 2019



