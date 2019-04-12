Fire destroys iconic Outer Banks Christmas shop

WWAY News
Christmas Mouse on fire on April 12, 2019. (Photo: Kill Devil Hills Fire Department)

NAGS HEAD, NC (WWAY) — A holiday staple in the Outer Banks was engulfed in a fire Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Town of Nags Head said the Christmas Mouse store, located in 2400 block of South Croatan Highway, caught fire around 2 p.m.

Photos from the scene show the building consumed in flames.


