Hoggard girls soccer holds off late Laney run

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The two top teams in the Mideastern conference girls soccer standings met on Thursday night. In a close game Hoggard got the best of Laney, 3-2.

Laney got a goal in the 60th minutes from freshman Taylor Chism to trim the Viking lead down to one. The goal keeping of Blair Barefoot kept the Buccaneers off the scoreboard the final 20 minutes to secure the win.

- Advertisement -

With the win on Thursday night the Hoggard Lady Vikings how hold a two game lead over Laney in the MEC standings.

Laney will be back in action on the 23rd against New Hanover. The Vikings will be on the road at Topsail on Wednesday the 24th.