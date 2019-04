NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Heads up on the roads! One lane of Interstate 40 in Wilmington, near Gordon Road, will have daily closures for bridge work.

NCDOT says the closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Wednesday while road crews replace bridge joints.

Watch out for workers and remember to slow down when approaching the work zone.