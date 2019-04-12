Local players selected to the 2019 East-West All-Star Football game

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–There will be three players representing the Cape Fear this summer in the 2019 East-West All-Star football game.

South Brunswick senior kicker Declan Hall received an invitation after connecting on four out of his five field goals for the Cougars. He hit a 40 yard field goal and went 20 of 22 in extra points.

Hoggard High School had two players make the East team. That was senior linebacker Scott Looney and wide receiver C.J Pipkin. Pipkin led the Vikings in receptions and yards with 36 catches for 516 yards. Looney was second on the team in tackles with 99 total tackles and two caused fumbles.

Hoggard head coach Craig Underwood will be on the East team’s coaching staff. The game will be held on July 17th at Grimsley High School.