NC man accused of beating girlfriend’s sons with HDMI cord

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WTVD) — A Raleigh man has been arrested for allegedly abusing his girlfriend’s children in Fuquay-Varina.

In February, search warrants were executed at the Fuquay-Varina home where 32-year-old John Rufus Polk III lived with his girlfriend and her children. Those search warrants were executed as part of a child abuse investigation.

Nearly two months later, Polk has been charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Complaints from three brothers–ages 14, 15 and 16–include being beaten with an HDMI cord, being beaten naked in the shower, whipped doing pushups, forced to clean the kitchen floor with a toothbrush for hours, and write “what happens in this house, stays in this house” thousands of times.

Read more here.