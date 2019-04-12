NHRMC hosts Heads Up on Concussions seminar

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Youth sports have been played for ages, but recently there has been an increased concern with concussion. The concussion spotlight has been placed on football. On Thursday night, New Hanover Regional Medical Center hosted a Heads Up on Concussions seminar to talk about the issues.

“I don’t think by preventing them playing football at an early age would prevent concussions,” said Pediatric Neurologist Dr. Sasidharan Taravath.

- Advertisement -

Taravath was the main speaker on Thursday night talking about concussions in Americas youth. The sport of football was a major talking point, but Taravath says its not just football.

“There are a lot of sports that we see concussions in,”said Taravath. We see them primarily in; girls soccer, field hockey, lacrosse, and boys football.”

There were over 50 people in attendance at Thursday nights event. The crowd included doctors, athletic trainers, coaches, and many more. The purpose of the seminar was to educate the public on how to identify concussions and treat them after they have occurred.

“We want to do anything we can to help educate our coaches on concussions,”said local YMCA Director of Athletics Lee Spooner. “We hear the word concussions and its not just a key word for parents, but its a key word for coaches and directors as myself.”

There are many signs that can point towards a concussion in an athlete. Dr. Taravath shared the symptoms that should be instant detectors.

“If a child reports a headache, dizziness, or trouble walking that is something for concern,”says Taravath. “If you see these symptoms after a blow to the head, take them seriously.”

There are 60 percent of concussions that go unreported. This happens mainly in college and professional athletes due to the circumstances. The goal from the seminar was to help detect early signs of a concussion in all ages of athletes.

“If we can come here and learn something new and help encourage a parent to take their kids to see a professional, we will do just that,”says Spooner.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Coastal Children Services plan to hold another seminar in the near future.