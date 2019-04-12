RESIDE Disaster Relief Shelter holds ribbon cutting ceremony

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s a debut that’s been a long time coming. The RESIDE Disaster Relief Shelter has been unveiled at a community garden in Wilmington.
The shelter, located on 4th and Castle streets, was originally supposed to be displayed in downtown Wilmington for parking day in September 2018.
Ironically, Hurricane Florence delayed the debut of the shelter which was designed for post-hurricane relief.
With the help of many volunteers and organizations, they hosted the ribbon cutting Friday afternoon.
“The project is designed to be a shelter that can be donated for post-hurricane relief,” Charlotte Townes said. “So the aspects that we featured are that it’s affordable, it ships easily on pallets, it’s essentially a roof over your head to keep the rain out and it’s a floor to sleep on.”
The shelter will be used as a garden shed and produce stand for the community.