Rollover wreck backs up traffic on US-74

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– A rollover wreck Friday evening on highway 74/76 in Brunswick County had traffic at a standstill.

Trooper Anthony Godwin with the NC Highway Patrol says the call came in around 6:44 Friday night and that the wreck involved a Volvo passenger car and a pickup truck.

Both vehicles were traveling west on 74/76 — when the Volvo tried to go around the truck, said Godwin.

According to a witness the Volvo’s left fender clipped the front right of the pickup truck causing the Volvo to travel across all the lanes, where it then hit the guardrail and overturned, coming to rest on its top in the median.

According to Godwin the driver of the volvo had minor injuries to his right arm and will be charged with reckless driving. The driver of the pickup truck is ok.