Spruce up your yard at annual spring plant in Burgaw

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Pender County and your green thumb is itching, you can soothe it in Burgaw.

Vegetables, plants, flowers, herbs, and more is at the Pender County Extension Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale.

- Advertisement -

Master Gardener Gary Mintier says that the spring sale is always important, but this year’s is particularly unique.

“It’s especially important this year because we grew a lot more than we normally do because Florence had a huge impact on vendors that normally would’ve supplied us with herbs and vegetables,” Mintier said.

The event continues through Saturday at the Pender County Extension Center, located at 801 South Walker Street, from 8:30 a.m. and noon.