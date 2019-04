WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From healthy snacks and holistic treatments to bouncy houses and pet adoption, there’s something for everyone this weekend at Battleship Park. Grab your whole family for a healthy, fun, and free event everyone can enjoy.

Organizer Martin Case sat down with us today to talk all about Healthy Living Festival ’19.

You can join in on the fun Saturday, April 13 starting at 9:30 a.m. at Battleship Park at 1 Battleship Rd. in Wilmington.

Here’s more information.