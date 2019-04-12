Timely hitting leads Diamond Hawks past Northeastern in the series opener

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The offense was alive and well for UNCW baseball on Friday night, the Seahawks pounded out 12 hits on their way to the 7-4 win over Northeastern in the series opener.

The Diamond Hawks scored all seven of their runs in the first four innings of the game and were able to rely on their pitching down the stretch. Luke Gesell put together another impressive showing on the mound. He threw 6.2 innings allowing two earned runs and striking out seven Husky hitters.

Freshman Chris Thorburn led UNCW in hitting, he went (3-4) with an RBI single. Kep Brown also went (2-5) with two runs batted in out of the DH position.

The win improves UNCW’s record to now (19-16, 4-3). Northeastern with the loss falls to (16-17, 6-4). The two teams will meet up again on Saturday afternoon in game two of the series. First pitch from Brooks field is set for 2:00 p.m.