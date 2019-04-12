UNCW women’s golf leads after day one of the CAA Championship

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)–UNCW women’s golf came out firing on the first day of the CAA Championship on Friday at St. James Plantation. The Seahawks hold a five-stroke lead over Charleston as a team after round one.

Junior Thao My Nguyen had a solid first round. She finished with a one-over-par 73 for the Seahawks. That scored has her tied for the lead headed into the weekend. Freshman Phu Khine did her part as well for UNCW. She is currently tied for fifth with a 76 after a day full of changing weather conditions.

- Advertisement -

“With the wind, my shots did not stay in the fairway,”said UNCW freshman Phu Khine. “My last shot of the day saved me from getting a 40.”

The second round of the tournament will get underway early on Saturday morning at the St. James Plantation in Southport.