Willard man facing multiple sex crime charges

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Willard man is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old.

Billy Antwan Ennis, 37, is charged with two counts of second degree forcible rape, two counts of second degree forcible sex offense, two counts of sexual battery and one count of assault on a female.

Detectives with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ennis after a report was made when the alleged victim reported the sexual assault on Monday.

Ennis is being held under a $1 million bond.