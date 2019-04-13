Food trucks find ‘haven’ in Tabor City

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — “When Pigs Fly” is a barbecue food truck that was told to drive away back in July of 2018 in Whiteville.

Promptly after, this caused a commotion on Facebook.

A.C. Cutler, a Tabor City resident, was bothered by this, and organized a food truck event in Tabor City on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, where he said food trucks are more than welcome.

“Tabor City has become a haven for a lot of food trucks,” Cutler said. “[And] that being the case it made sense for us to have the event here to show what the food trucks here can do and what Tabor City can do.”

Eric Batchelder, the owner of Mt. Tabor Manna, said food trucks provide a more eclectic menu.

“Food trucks have a lot to offer, variety, and it’s easier to get around with one to go to different places,” Batchelder explained. “It kind of gives people an option beyond just going to a restaurant. It can be a small affair, a large affair, it’s a nice thing to have as a bonus.”

Only three trucks came to this event, but Cutler said he thinks plenty more will get involved in the future.