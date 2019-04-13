Hundreds trek miles to support ALS research

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — Do you remember the ‘ALS Ice Bucket Challenge’ that went viral almost 5 years ago?

The ALS Association North Carolina is keeping up that same momentum years later by raising money and awareness for this disease.

Hundreds of families trekked 2 miles across Hugh MacRae Park Saturday morning as a step to unlock the mystery behind ALS. The North Carolina chapter serves about 800 families each year but, Chapter President Jerry Dawson says losing 200 people to this disease each year means more research is necessary.

“Our theme this year is unlock ALS,” Dawson said. “We all hold the key to unlocking ALS. One of us here could be the person that makes that donation that puts us over the top and allows us to fund that needed research.”

Since 2007, Bento Box has supported the chapter. This year the restaurant donated $10,041.83.

Dawson says he is in the works of better serving the Wilmington community with a clinic that offers all specialties on-site in one location for ALS patients.