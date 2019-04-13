Saniya Rivers named AP Co-Player of the Year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Saniya Rivers was named the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year already this season, now she can add another accolade to her long list. On Friday, Rivers was named the Associated Press girls basketball Co-Player of the Year. She shares the award with West Forsyth’s Callie Scheier.

Rivers was dominant in her second year of high school basketball. She averaged 24.4 points and 12.4 rebounds per game for the Buccaneers. Rivers was pivotal in leading Laney to the 4th round of the Class 4A state playoffs and a Mideastern Conference championship.

Pender High School also had an athlete named to the boys All-State team. Jajuan Carr was selected to the AP boys all-state team. The junior averaged 20.7 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Carr was the Patriots leading scorer as they captured the Coastal 8 Conference title.