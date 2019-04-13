Teams paddle 24 hours to benefit cancer fighters

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH,NC (WWAY) — Forty teams around the world teamed up this weekend for an impact challenge — 24 hours of non-stop paddling starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday. One Wrightsville Beach team didn’t let the wet weather stop them from reaching their goal.

The Monster and Sea 24-hour paddle mission is simple: “Do something that you love to inspire your community to help families battling cancer.”

The grassroots organization started five years ago in Seattle, Washington. Today, the movement has expanded to local communities across the nation and Canada.

The effects of cancer hits close to home for co-captain Brian Lee.

“Two years ago, my wife was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” Lee said. “Two years ago, my other captains of our team showed up at my house knocking on my door surprised us and handed us an envelope and just said ‘hey there’s a community out here pulling for you.'”

Lee says the group plans to find a local family in the midst of battling cancer, show up at their doorstep and hand over 100% of the proceeds.

If you’d like to donate to the cause, the group is accepting donations via GoFundMe.