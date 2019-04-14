Cape Fear Boy Scouts and the Wilmington Ballet Company are striving to ‘break boundaries’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s 2019, we constantly see headlines of boundaries being broken.

This weekend in Wilmington a ballet is striving to do just that.

Sunday, the Cape Fear Council of Boy Scouts and the Wilmington Ballet Company joined forces to put on a ballet production of Alice in Wonderland to make effort toward inclusion and proving that gender roles have no limits.

Wilmington Ballet Company’s director Elizabeth Hester says that no one should limit themselves with what they can do.

“Breaking boundaries to me means we don’t have ceilings,” Hester said. “Anyone doesn’t have a ceiling. You can be everything you want to be from a professional ballet dancer to anything you can imagine. We are no longer limited by our gender, our race by anything. We don’t have ceilings.”

Hester encourages everyone to embrace who they are and be the best that they can be.