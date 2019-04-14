Tiger roars! Comeback marks 5th Masters win, first major since ’08

Tiger Woods is back.

The all-time great came back from a two-stroke deficit after 54 holes to win The Masters by one stroke.

It’s the 15th major tournament win for Woods, 43, and first in more than a decade. Woods’s last major came at the 2008 US Open. It’s also the fifth Green Jacket for Woods. He also won The Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005.

Woods built a two-stroke lead after 17 holes and needed all the pad after just missing a par putt on 18. Moments later he sank a short bogey putt to close out the tournament.

An emotional Woods hugged his children and his mother as he walked off the 18th green, a broad smile on his face as he walked to the clubhouse, where he was greeted, high-fived and hugged by other players, including several former Masters champions.

Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson finished tied for second a stroke behind Woods, who was two shots under par for the day and -13 for the tournament.

The final round got off to an early start Sunday morning as organizers tried to beat bad weather in Augusta. Rain fell at times as the leaders came down the stretch, but it wasn’t enough to dampen the capping of a long-running comeback of one of golf’s greatest players, who just a couple of years ago said he may never play again.

