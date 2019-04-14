UNCW women claim CAA golf championship

SOUTHPORT, NC (UNCWSports.com) – Freshman Phu Khine capped off a stellar weekend by earning individual medalist honors as UNCW secured its fifth Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Golf Championship with an outstanding effort in the final round at The Reserve Course at St. James Plantation at Sunday afternoon.

Led by Khine, the Seahawks finished the tournament with a 303 team score on Sunday to claim the crown by 17 strokes over Delaware. Charleston, the 2018 CAA champion, placed third in the eight-team field with a 936 team score.

Khine, who entered the final round in a tie for fourth place, surged to the individual lead during Sunday’s round by posting an even-par 72. The Yangon, Myanmar, native posted a birdie on each of her first three holes before completing the first nine holes at even par.

Khine collected a birdie on the 11th hole and closed the round with four consecutive pars to secure her individual title, marking the third straight year a UNCW golfer has won the individual championship.

Junior Thao My Nguyen finished in a tie for third place after shooting a 5-over 77 in the final round while freshman Madison Isaacson posted a 12th place effort following a 6-over 78.

Khine was named as the CAA Championship Most Outstanding Player and was joined on the All-Tournament Team by Nguyen.

The Seahawks, who claimed their first CAA crown since 2012, earned the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA Championship field, which will be announced on Apr. 24.

Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Golf Championship Final Round Results

1. UNCW 309-306-303=918 (+54)

2. Delaware 315-307-313=935 (+71)

3. Col. of Charleston 314-312-310=936 (+72)

4. Towson 316-310-312=938 (+74)

5. Elon 325-315-312=952 (+88)

6. James Madison 320-318-315=953 (+89)

7. William & Mary 329-317-323=969 (+105)

8. Hofstra 344-351-338=1033 (+169)

UNCW Final Results

1. Phu Khine 76-75-72=223 (+7)

T-3. Thao My Nguyen 73-75-77=225 (+9)

12. Madison Isaacson 78-78-78=234 (+18)

14. Rachael Mast 82-78-76=236 (+20)

T-28. Ellinoora Moisio 85-84-79=248 (+32)