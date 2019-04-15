CFCC educates students on the importance of protecting the environment

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Earth Day is right around the corner and everyone can play a part in making sure the Earth stays clean.

Preston Lee and Luis Mendoza sat down with us today to talk about Cape Fear Community College’s Student Government Association hosting their annual Earth Fest.

Earth Fest is a sustainability fair with the purpose of educating CFCC students on the importance of protecting the environment and understanding sustainability initiatives.

The event will take place on April 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on this event watch the video above.