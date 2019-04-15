Electrical fire causes significant damage to Wilmington business

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Wilmington business early Monday morning.

According to the Wilmington Fire Department, the fire was at S&W Concrete located at 2209 Monroe Street.

WFD says the fire was reported at 3:10 a.m. and the first crew arrived by 3:15 a.m. The fire was under control by 3:32 a.m.

According to WFD Assistant Chief of Operations Thomas Robinson, the fire was ruled accidental and electrical in nature. It caused an estimated $10,000 in damage, Robinson said.

There were no reports of injuries and firefighters cleared the scene by 5:18 a.m.