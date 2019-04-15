Leland Town Council to vote on Windsor Park guard rail

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Town Council is moving along with a resolution for to install a guard rail in the Windsor Park neighborhood.

Council is asking the NCDOT to put in a guardrail to protect homes in the neighborhood that back up to I-140.

She says the guard rail would help keep accidents from happening right in someone’s backyard, and act as a barrier between the neighborhood and the highway.

Batleman says once Council votes on the resolution at its meeting Thursday, the resolution will still have to go through the county, the WMPO and the NCDOT.

She hopes to get the resolution passed by the summer time, when traffic is typically busier.