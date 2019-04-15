Man arrested for December shooting in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Whiteville Police say they’ve arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting back in December after a chase over the weekend.

Claudis Faulk is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police say on the night of December 18, 2018, two people were shot in the the parking lot of the Timesaver Convenience Store. Investigators say the victims’ injuries were so severe they were airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

After a lengthy investigation, police say they identified Faulk as the shooter. They got a warrant for Faulk on January 31.

Saturday patrol officers saw Faulk. After a short foot chase, they found him hiding in a shed and arrested him.

Faulk is in the Columbus County Jail with a $150,000 bond.