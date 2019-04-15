New proposal would modify a possible route for Cape Fear Crossing

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Officials are one step closer to deciding on a possible route for the Cape Fear Crossing.

Leland Town Council met this morning and discussed a new route that they’ve come up with.

Councilwoman Pat Batleman says now they are looking at taking one of the existing routes and making some modifications to it, in order to satisfy as many people as possible.

Batleman says this would be a new version of one of the proposed alternative routes.

She says their ultimate goal is to avoid impacting any homes at all.

Batleman says once it is ready to present, the route will have to go through the NCDOT and the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“Looking at an alternative or a modification of one of the routes,” Batleman said. “It’s not ready for prime time yet, but we’re close. We’re going to present it to the merger team through NCDOT and the WMPO.”

The NCDOT will host two meetings – one on April 29, and one on April 30. Batleman encourages the public to come and ask questions or voice concerns.