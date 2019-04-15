Pitching dominates day one of the Ashley spring break tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–There was a perfect game and a two-hitter on day one of the Ashley spring break baseball tournament on Monday.

The Ashley Eagles played in the final game of the night and took care of business against Annandale winning 10-0 in five innings. Ashton Evans and Drew Tyndall combined for the first perfect game in Ashley history on the mound.

New Hanover started senior Blake Walston on the mound and he was as good as advertised. The lefty pitched six innings allowing no runs and striking out 13. The Wildcats jumped out to the early lead and beat Garner Magnet, 7-0.

DAY ONE RESULTS:

East Forsyth 3 , Hoggard 0

Heritage 3 , Laney 2

Garner Magnet 0 , New Hanover 7

Annandale, VA 0 , Ashley 10

DAY TWO SCHEDULE:

Laney vs. Garner Magnet- 10:30 a.m.

Hoggard vs. Annandale, VA- 1:30 p.m.

East Forsyth vs. Heritage- 4:30 p.m.

Ashley vs. New Hanover- 7:30 p.m.