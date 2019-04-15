UNCW Student from American Idol performs at WWAY

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– WWAY’s Amanda Fitzpatrick spoke with American Idol Contestant Alexis Raeana about her journey on the show before performing live in the studio.

Alexis Raeana is a senior at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington studying Environmental Science with a concentration in conservation. Outside of being a full time college student Raeana has her own business called Alexis Raeana Artistry, providing beauty services for weddings, photo shoots, and special events.

To top it off the former Miss Lumbee is a professional singer who has performed twice at Duke Universities mens basketball games, opened for Patti Labbele, and recently got the Gold Ticket and made it to Hollywood on this season of ABC’s American Idol.

You can see the full interview and Alexis’s performance above.