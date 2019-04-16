Brunswick County free dump week is here

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (PRESS RELEASE)– FREE DUMP WEEK April 15, 2019 through April 20, 2019.

Brunswick County property owners and residents may dispose of all materials, except for regular household trash and hazardous waste, at the Brunswick County Landfill free of charge. Metal, tires, electronics, latex paint, and yard debris can be disposed of during free week but they must be placed in their designated area.

Businesses and commercial vehicles will be charged normal tipping fees. Must show proof of Brunswick County property ownership or residency. Brunswick County Landfill 172 Landfill Rd NE, Bolivia, NC 28422.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 7:30am until 5pm and Saturday 7:30am until 3pm.

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION April 20, 2019.

The Brunswick County Solid Waste Department will be at Shallotte Middle School, 225 Village Rd, Shallotte, from 9am to 12pm to collect household hazardous waste. Items will be taken free of charge from Brunswick County property owners, residents and farmers.

Must show proof of Brunswick County property ownership or residency.

Some items that are accepted at the HHW collection are non-latex paints, stains, insecticides, herbicides, household cleaners, pool chemicals, and aerosol cans.

For items not mentioned please contact the Brunswick County Solid Waste Department at

(910)253-2520.

All items brought to the event must be labeled. The staff onsite reserves the right to refuse any item brought to the event. Electronics, latex paints, fluorescent bulbs, automotive fluids, clothing, smoke detectors and batteries are not included in the HHW collection, however, they are recycled at the Brunswick County Landfill year round for free.

The following materials cannot be accepted: ammunition, radioactive materials, infectious or biological waste, explosives, shock sensitive materials (crystallized ethers, picric acids, etc.), and non-household materials.

These events are sponsored by Brunswick County Solid Waste & Recycling and through the partnership of NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, North Carolina Cooperative Extension, and Keep Brunswick County Beautiful.