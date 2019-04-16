Cathedral blaze teaches fire crews how to save Wilmington landmarks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral has raised the question: How would our local firefighters handle a major fire at a downtown landmark such as St. Mary’s Church or a big high rise like the PPD building?

Fire Battalion Chief Greg Fix says the fire in Paris adds to the history of fires around the world that firefighters use as educational tools.

- Advertisement -

Downtown Wilmington has dozens of churches with steeples that could pose a challenge for crews. Fix says his team is prepared for the test.

“Besides our hands on training, every fire that we see around the country or around the world is used for training,” Fix said. “We can document it, look at it in films. Of course, everyone is going to Monday morning, quarterback it every fire they see. It’s good to look at what went right and went wrong and the techniques.”

Training facilities concentrate on commercial and residential buildings.

Related Article: Cape Fear Museum announces Smithsonian affiliation

If a steeple were to catch on fire, wind, rain, and time of day would factor in to fighting it.

Fix also said their equipment would be able to reach tall buildings in Wilmington.