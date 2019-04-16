Chips Ahoy recalls chewy chocolate chip cookies

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Chips Ahoy has recalled its chewy chocolate chip cookies.

Mondelez Global LLC issued a recall for its 13 oz. packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy due to the potential of an unexpected solidified agent in the product.

The company received reports of potential adverse health effects.

The recall is only for the packages with UPC 0 44000 03223 4 with the following used by dates:

07SEP2019

08SEP2019

14SEP2019

15SEP2019

No other Chips Ahoy product is included in the recall.

If you find a package of these cookies in your pantry, do not eat them. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 for more information.

Mondelēz Global LLC announced April 13, 2019 a voluntary recall in the United States, of certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13 oz. due to the potential for certain product to contain an unexpected solidified ingredient. Click below for full list of affected product. https://t.co/x6y5o65Kjg — Chips Ahoy! (@ChipsAhoy) April 14, 2019