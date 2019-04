BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department needs your help identifying two people who reportedly dined and dashed over the weekend.

Surveillance images captured the suspected duo at the Joyce Irish Pub in Brunswick Forest Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Leland PD says the bill was nearly $175.

If you know any information, please contact Detective J. Kazee of the Leland Police Department at (910) 371-0274.