ATLANTIC BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Here’s a cute addition to your Easter week.

Our ABC affiliate near Atlantic Beach had a fun encounter while out on a story Monday. You may see dogs at the beach, but have you ever seen a bunny? Just in time for Easter!

- Advertisement -

Meet Snickers!

Reporter Nate Belt says this is the first time he’s ever come across a rabbit on the coast and he’s seen all kinds of pets from ferrets to pigs.

The rabbit’s owner says Snickers just loves going to the beach.