BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police need your help as they search for a missing teenager.

Police say 16-year-old Emily Jean Tucker was last seen at a home near the Mill Creek Loop area, off of Village Road.

- Advertisement -

She’s 5’2″ and weighs around 100 pounds. She has hazel eyes and long black hair.

Police say she could be heading toward Greenville, South Carolina.

If you know where she is, call Leland PD at (910) 332-5005.