Local coffee shop grows again, to replace Mayfaire Starbucks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Drift Coffee and Kitchen is expanding. The local business plans to add a third location in the Cape Fear and take over the Starbucks in Mayfaire Town Center.

Drift owner Michael Powell says Starbucks will relocate across Military Cutoff Road from Mayfaire.

Brothers Michael and Ben Powell started Drift Coffee & Kitchen in Ocean Isle Beach four years ago. Since then, the business has grown and added a spot at Autumn Hall off Eastwood Road in September 2017.

Powell hopes to have their newest location at 1005 International Drive open this summer.

He says Drift strives to provide a positive and memorable experience and the purpose is for people to feel, “this is special, these people care for me.”

“We do that because these feeling have come to me in different cafes across the world. I used to travel and compete as a professional surfer in Australia, Asia, Central America and some of Europe,” Powell told WWAY. “My brother and I still thankfully still get to make 2 round the world trips each year, focusing on visiting cafes. When someone designs a space a certain way and creates a food and beverage that look and taste great and is all topped off by someone serving it that exudes passion, I get so much joy.With this we try to teach our team, the true gift is being able to give and see the joy of the receiver. Cafes are typically a connection hub for the respective towns they are in, breaking many social barriers. We love that we are able to provide this.”

Drift Coffee serves breakfast and lunch items including granola and yogurt, acai bowls, toasts topped with avocado or scrambled eggs, and salads.

The menu includes espresso, Americanos, cappuccinos, lattes, mochas and drip coffees. The business also offers teas and holistic drinks.