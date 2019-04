Multiple fire departments responded to a commercial fire Tuesday morning in Loris.

Horry County Fire Rescue and the Loris Fire Dept. were called to the scene just before 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of Main Street.

1 of 6

- Advertisement -

HCFR Spokesman Tony Casey says flames were visible when crews arrived at the florist.

A vehicle was destroyed, and the business sustained significant damage, according to HCFR.

Read more here.