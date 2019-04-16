Multiple Sclerosis Walk to raise money for research and services

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Fundraising for groundbreaking research and life-changing services for those affected by Multiple Sclerosis will take place on April 27.

The MS Walk Wilmington taking place at Hugh MacRae Park starting at 9:30 a.m. will bring together a community of passionate people for one cause: to end MS forever.

Walk MS has generated more than $1 billion toward their mission and each step you take is backed by a supportive community.

For more information on the event watch the video above.