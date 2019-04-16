North Myrtle Beach passes plastic bag ban, starts in 2021

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Businesses in North Myrtle Beach are preparing to phase out their plastic bags for reusable ones after the city passed its single-use plastic bag ban Monday night.

“It’s going to affect us, it’s going to affect our customers, it’s going to affect the cost, and we are going to have to do our research to find out what’s best for us and what’s best for our customers,” Simon Ohayon, owner of Kings at the Beach said.

While the store hasn’t found a replacement for their plastic bags, they have a solution to keep costs down.

“It’s going to cost us more. It’s obvious to find bags that are environmentally sound or reusable bags but all those costs will pass down to the consumer, so things will get a little more expensive,” Ohayon said.

The city of North Myrtle Beach says if businesses don’t comply, they could be fined up to $500, and store owners could even go to jail, however, city officials want to educate businesses before punishing them.

