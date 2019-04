OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — After weeks of investigating, SBI officials have released the cause of a massive fire at the Ocean Crest Motel in Oak Island.

The Oak Island fire chief says the investigation determined the fire was an accidental electrical malfunction.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. on March 2.

The motel’s oceanfront building burned all the way to the ground.

The owner is still able to operate two buildings at the motel.