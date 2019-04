NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a fun loving and inquisitive pup who’s looking for a family.

This tan and black hound dog was found running loose and his owner never came looking for him.

To meet him, head to New Hanover County Animal Services. County residents can adopt for $70. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to Noon.