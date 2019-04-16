Pine Valley Library to open shortly after Myrtle Grove location closure

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Myrtle Grove Library in New Hanover County will be closing soon to make way for a new branch.

New Hanover County Public Library’s Pine Valley Branch is replacing Myrtle Grove. It will offer additional parking and more space for learning resources, library programs, and community meetings.

Myrtle Grove Library closes Friday, April 26. The new Pine Valley Library, located at 3802 South College Road, opens on May 6.

“We are really looking forward to opening the Pine Valley Branch, which is going to be a community hub for children, youth and adults,” said New Hanover County Public Library Director Harry Tuchmayer. “During our week of transition, I encourage customers to visit one of our other libraries for books, resources, computer access, children’s activities, and much more.”

A ribbon cutting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m., followed by a day full of reading activities.