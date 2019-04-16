Portuguese man-of-war spotted on North Carolina coast

HARKERS ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — National Park Service officials are warning North Carolina beach-goers to watch out for a venomous type of jellyfish being found on the North Core Banks.

The Cape Lookout National Seashore posted Monday on Facebook that it had found a Portuguese man-o-war jellyfish on the North Core Banks, near mile 16.



Officials believe it was blown ashore by strong winds from recent storm systems.

They warned beach-goers the stinging tentacles on a Portuguese man-of-war jellyfish can still sting humans after the jellyfish is dead, so if you see one, don’t touch it.