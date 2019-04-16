Good news! Randy Aldridge shares update on battle with cancer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WWAY Anchor Randy Aldridge has been fighting cancer for several weeks now and we have a positive news to share.

Randy announced in February he would take leave as he battled stage 3 cancer.

He says his radiation and chemotherapy have both ended.

His team of doctors say the radiation and the chemicals will remain in his system for a bit longer, which is what continues to make him sick almost on a daily basis.

Doctors believe the treatment is working.

Randy posted on Facebook the following statement:

“Hi everyone! It has been a while since I’ve updated you on my treatment and progress. It has been several weeks of ups and downs, but the days are starting to get better. My radiation and chemotherapy both ended and my team of doctors say the radiation and the chemicals will be in my system a bit longer. This is what continues to make me sick almost on a daily (but less so) basis. As you can imagine, the radiation has left my body quite depleted. I am still blistered and raw at the radiation sites. It is improving and I’m happy to say I’m spending less time in bed and more time up and about! The treatment has made a good deal of my hair fall out, but not all of it and I think it has stopped (I think this because of my “highly scientific method” of looking a the hair on my pillow and in the sink each morning!). It is also a lot more gray so I’m anxious to see how it grows back in. I am down 30 pounds. Doctor’s don’t seem overly worried about it and have told me to start introducing a lot of foods back into my diet (Hello and glad to see you green vegetables! We’ll see you soon spicy foods!). The good news is that doctors believe the treatment is working. They can no longer feel any of the tumors just by touch. That is a good sign! Just a few weeks ago you could SEE the lumps on my lymph nodes! We are very excited about the news, yet remain anxious that the treatment will be successful. Doctors have scheduled a surgical procedure next month to see the progress. That will let them know if we can celebrate (a PET scan will follow to make sure the cancer is in remission) or if we need to do something else to kill it completely. Fingers crossed! Until then I’ll try to keep you up to date as I learn more. As always thank you for all the cards, gifts, calls and, maybe most of all, the kind thoughts and messages. I went into this thinking I would sail through the treatment. What I found out is that I needed my family, my family of friends, and all of YOU to get me through it. Thank you as always and I’m sending you much, much love.”

Throughout his fight with the disease, he has been an advocate for others to get preventative tests for colorectal types of cancer.

You can show Randy some love and see his progress on his Facebook page.