SC man accused of shooting geese from his living room chair

North Myrtle Beach police Saturday arrested a man who they say was shooting at geese in front of his home.

Officers responded to the residence in the 400 block of 36th Avenue North and found the suspect, 84-year-old Furman Clark Price, sitting in his living room.

Police say they found a .22 rifle in the home and three spent rounds.

The complainant told police she saw Price shoot a goose in the public parking lot across from his home. Police noted in their report finding a dead goose with a gunshot wound to the chest in that lot.

Price told police he wanted to get rid of the geese- or scare them- because he was tired of them coming onto his property and defecating, according to the police report.

